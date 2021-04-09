Turkish Airlines strengthens Cologne/Bonn location with more flights in the summer months

Starting in June, Turkish Airlines will expand its flights on offer from Cologne/Bonn and add new destinations in Turkey. Turkish Airlines has exciting destinations in store for all travellers to Turkey next summer: the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, the Sea of Marmara or inland.

There will be regular flights to the popular holiday destinations of Antalya (daily) and Izmir (four times a week); Turkish Airlines will also fly once a week to Samsun on the Black Sea. There will be a weekly flight from Cologne/Bonn to the inland cities of Elazig, Ganziantep, Kayseri and Konya. And if you want to visit Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city and centre of culture, commerce, finance and media, Turkish Airlines offers four flights a day: there will be two daily flights to Istanbul (IST) and Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen (SAW).

“Even though the coronavirus continues to shape our everyday life, we believe it is a very positive sign that Turkish Airlines has added new destinations in Turkey to its flight schedule this coming summer,” said Johan Vanneste, President & CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH.

Special rules will apply to passengers from the age of six entering Turkey and returning from Turkey: Passengers will have to register and present a negative PCR test within 72 hours of leaving for Turkey. Travellers from Turkey must provide Turkish Airlines with a negative PCR test result within 48 hours prior to arrival in Germany.

For information about the new destinations, entering and leaving Turkey, as well as booking options, please visit www.turkishairlines.com*

Coronavirus testing facilities at Cologne/Bonn Airport

Since 1 February 2021, travellers as well as visitors without a flight ticket have been able to get tested at the Centogene test centre at Terminal 2 (this incurs a fee). The test centre offers SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing with results available within 24 hours, rapid antigen testing and PCR testing, with results available within eight hours. To avoid waiting times, it is advisable to register for a test in advance. For more information on registration and prices, please go to Coronavirus Testing at Cologne Bonn Airport | Centogene

Throughout the airport, travellers and visitors over the age of six are required to wear a medical face mask. Surgical masks and FFP2 masks as well as masks conforming to the KN95/N95 standard are permitted (in each case without a breathing valve). The usual social distancing and hygiene rules apply. There are disinfectant dispensers throughout the airport.

