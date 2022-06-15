Turkish Airlines rebrands itself to Türkiye Hava Yollari

Turkish Airlines has rebranded as Türkiye Hava Yollari, at the request of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The move is part of the country’s push to be internationally known as “Türkiye”, which is how its name is spelt and pronounced in Turkish. The name is pronounced tur-key-yay.

“Turkey no longer exists. It is Türkiye,” Erdogan said during a ceremony marking the launch of a new communications satellite. “Türkiye Hava Yollari will be inscribed on the bodies of our planes instead of Turkish Airlines.”