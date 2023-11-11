Turkish Airlines ready to place a giant order of 355 aircraft with Airbus

According to Hava Sosyal Medya, Turkey’s largest and most active “registered” civil aviation platform, Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines is discussing a giant Airbus order for 355 aircraft.

Turkish Airlines would have an agreement to purchase:

250 A321neo aircraft,

75 A350-900 aircraft,

15 A350-1000 aircraft,

5 A350F cargo planes,

A near agreement was made with Airbus for the purchase of a total of 345 aircraft. Airbus orders were placed in addition to the previously agreed 10 A350-900 aircraft. The total Airbus order thus reached 355.

Turkish Airlines would hence become the world’s largest Airbus A350 operator.