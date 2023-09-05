Turkish Airlines orders ten Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft

Turkish Airlines has announced an order for ten Airbus A350-900 jets. The order will bring the number of A350-900s of the Turkish carrier to 24, according to a spokesman for the company.

The long-haul jets will be delivered between 2025 and 2027, Turkish Airlines said in a statement. According to the latest list price of the European aircraft manufacturer, the contract would reach nearly 3.2 billion dollars.

Turkish Airlines had indicated in early June that it wanted to sign orders for 600 airliners in the coming months. The Turkish company is engaged in all-out development, particularly towards Africa and Asia, taking advantage of the new Istanbul Airport hub, inaugurated in 2018.