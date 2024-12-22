Turkish Airlines launches Santiago-Istanbul route, connecting Chile to 352 destinations in 131 countries

Turkish Airlines has officially commenced operations in Chile with its new Santiago-Istanbul route. The airline, recognised by Guinness World Records as the carrier with the most extensive global reach, now serves 131 countries.

The inaugural flight (TK 215) landed at Santiago Airport at 09:45, marking a significant milestone in Chile’s international connectivity. The route will operate four times weekly using an Airbus A350-900, accommodating 324 passengers.

From Santiago: Flights depart at 11:40 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with a 1.5-hour stop in São Paulo Guarulhos, arriving in Istanbul at 11:20 the following day.

From Istanbul: Flights depart at 20:35 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving in Santiago at 09:45 after a stop in São Paulo Guarulhos.

Officials emphasised the route’s potential to boost tourism, trade, and employment. Chile’s Minister of Transport, Juan Carlos Muñoz, highlighted improved global connectivity, while Economy Minister Nicolás Grau underscored the economic benefits, including job creation and enhanced opportunities for international commerce and tourism.

This route represents a collaboration spanning eight years, aligning with Chile’s goals to attract global travellers and strengthen its position in the international market.