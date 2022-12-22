Turkish Airlines launches Katowice – Istanbul route in March 2023

Turkish Airlines will launch regular flights from Katowice Airport to Istanbul on 3 March 2023. The route will be handled with an Airbus A320. Initially, flights will be available five times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“This information is significant for the development of Katowice Airport, as Turkish Airlines will offer regular flights from a regional Polish airport to Istanbul for the first time ever. It is also very good news for the Silesian Voivodeship; the new route will make business and scientific contacts easier and have a positive impact on the development of tourism. Passengers will gain access to an impressive network of flights offered by Turkish Airlines from its modern airport in Istanbul,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA).

Pyrzowice, 22 December 2022