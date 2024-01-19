Turkish Airlines is incorporating Melbourne, Australia, into its flight network

Turkish Airlines, known for having the broadest flight network, is expanding its operations to Melbourne, Australia, making it the 346th destination in 130 countries and the 6th continent served by the airline.

Beginning March 15, 2024, Turkish Airlines will operate three weekly flights between Istanbul and Melbourne, making it the sole European carrier with services to Melbourne Airport. The flights will be relayed via Singapore.

The airline’s launch prices for Melbourne to Istanbul flights start at 1499 AUD, and Istanbul to Melbourne flights start at 1199 USD, valid for ticketing from January 19 to April 15, 2024, and travel dates from March 15 to May 15, 2024.

Turkish Airlines plans to strengthen its presence in Australia in the coming years by increasing flight frequency and expanding its network. The new route, supported by the Victorian Government and Melbourne Airport, will connect Turkey with Australia’s largest Turkish community and one of Victoria’s largest trading centres. The flights are expected to enhance Melbourne’s connectivity to European, Middle Eastern, Balkan, and African markets via Istanbul.

Turkish Airlines aims to introduce direct flights to Melbourne and other potential cities in Australia in the future with the acquisition of new aircraft capable of operating non-stop flights between Istanbul and Melbourne.