Turkish Airlines expands to Sydney with new flights starting December 2024

Turkish Airlines, known for flying to the most countries globally, has announced the launch of flights to Sydney, marking its first non-stop route to Australia. Starting December 4, 2024, the airline will operate four weekly flights from Istanbul to Sydney, with a stop in Kuala Lumpur, using Airbus A350-900 aircraft. In the future, Turkish Airlines plans to introduce direct flights between Istanbul and Sydney once suitable aircraft are available.

This new route strengthens ties between Türkiye and Australia, enhancing tourism, trade, and cultural exchange. Turkish Airlines Chairman, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, expressed pride in expanding the airline’s network to Australia, offering travellers world-class service and convenience. Sydney Airport CEO Scott Charlton praised the partnership, noting that the new route will boost travel between Europe and Australia.

Special launch fares are available for Sydney to Istanbul flights starting at 1489 AUD, and 999 USD for Istanbul to Sydney, valid for ticketing from September 12 to December 31, 2024, and travel from December 4, 2024, to May 31, 2025.

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, offers iconic attractions such as the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, making it a prime destination for both business and leisure travellers. Turkish Airlines’ expansion opens up new opportunities for Australian travellers to access its extensive global network.