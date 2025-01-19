Turkish Airlines expands global reach with new routes (Minneapolis, Auckland) and innovations

Turkish Airlines (THY) is set to launch flights to Minneapolis, USA in April or May 2025 and Auckland, New Zealand via Singapore, solidifying its status as the airline with the world’s largest flight network. Flights to Damascus, Syria, will also begin on January 23 with three weekly frequencies, resuming operations after a decade.

In 2024, Turkey served over 230 million passengers, with a 7.5% increase in total passenger traffic and a 5.5% rise in aircraft traffic compared to 2023. Istanbul Airport, Europe’s busiest, handled 80 million passengers and plans to enhance capacity with triple parallel runways, operational from April 17.

Turkey now has air transportation agreements with 175 countries and expanded frequency rights through bilateral negotiations. THY is actively exploring routes in Africa, Asia, and major markets like China, India, and the EU.