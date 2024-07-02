Turkish Airlines expands cargo fleet with four new Boeing 777 Freighters

Turkish Airlines has announced an order for four Boeing 777 Freighters, tripling its fleet of 777 Freighters to 12 and boosting its cargo capacity by 408 metric tonnes. This expansion aims to enhance the airline’s position in the global air cargo market, meeting the rising demand for air freight services driven by e-commerce growth and the need for efficient global transportation.

Chief Cargo Officer Ali Türk highlighted the investment as a strategic move to maintain leadership in the air cargo sector, emphasizing the new freighters’ role in optimising operations, reducing costs, and ensuring timely delivery of goods worldwide. Paul Righi, Boeing’s Vice President of Commercial Sales for Eurasia, noted the importance of the 777 Freighter’s capacity, range, and flexibility in supporting Turkish Airlines’ operational efficiency and customer service.

The Boeing 777 Freighter, known for its capability as the world’s leading twin-engine freighter, has a payload capacity of 102 metric tonnes and a range of 9,200 kilometres. Boeing continues to lead the market in cargo aeroplanes, providing over 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity.

This order strengthens the long-standing partnership between Turkish Airlines and Boeing, adding to Turkish Airlines’ extensive fleet that includes the 777-300ER, Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX, and 787 Dreamliner.