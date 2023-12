Turkish Airlines carried 6 million passengers in November2023, an increase of 4.1% from 2022

Turkish Airlines reported strong performance in November 2023, carrying 6 million passengers, a 4.1% increase from November 2022. They noted a 12.1% rise in passenger capacity, reaching 80.4% in load factor. Notably, international passenger numbers grew by 11.2%.

For the year (January-November 2023), total passengers surged by 16.6% to 77.3 million. International-to-international passenger figures increased by 27.9%. Load factors improved by 2.3 points to 82.8%. Cargo carried dipped slightly by 2.8%, totalling 1.50 million tonnes.

The fleet size by November 2023 stood at 437 aircraft, showcasing the airline’s continued growth and stability in the aviation market.