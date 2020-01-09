Turkish Airlines adds Xi’an, the starting point of the Historic Silk Road, to its flight network

As of December 30, Turkish Airlines has added Xi’an, the 3,000-year-old city in China, to its flight network, offering its guests the convenience of travelling directly from Istanbul to 126 countries. The new route to Xi’an marks the 318th flight destination in the flag carrier’s network and will be operated three times per week on an Airbus A330 aircraft.

Turkish Airlines launched its first flight to the People’s Republic of China in Beijing in 1999 and has strengthened its position that connects Asia to the world ever since. The global carrier now covers the entire historic silk route from Xi’an to Venice.

Bilal Ekşi, General Manager of Turkish Airlines, said: “2019 has been a momentous year in which we moved to our new home, realised innovations in many different areas and now add a very special city to our network. We will bring our guests from one of the most important capitals of history, Xi’an to 126 countries of the world, and at the same time, we will carry the silk road cargo to the clouds with our freight operations. Our new flights will provide convenience to the citizens of the People’s Republic of China and increase the numbers of travellers visiting our country.”

A highlight of the capital of 13 different dynasties in Chinese history is the renowned Terracotta Army, which attracts more than two million visitors every year. The mysterious army, which was discovered in the excavations in 1974 for the first time, had been under the soil for approximately 2200 years and consists of 8,000 terracotta soldiers. It is considered one of the eight wonders of the world.

Istanbul, Turkey, December 30, 2019