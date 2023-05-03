Turkish Airlines adds Poland’s historic capital Krakow to its flight network

Turkish Airlines has launched flights to Krakow, one of Poland’s historic cities, as its second destination in the country after Warsaw. The new city destination will offer Gulf Cooperation Council travellers more choice when travelling to Poland as well as give them an option of exploring Istanbul as well.

The Turkish flag carrier will operate Krakow flights with narrow-body aircraft three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, on a reciprocal basis. Turkish Airlines guests can travel from Istanbul to Krakow and back with prices starting from 255 US Dollars (tax included).

Recognised as a city of literature by UNESCO, Krakow traditionally stands out as the centre of science, culture and art in Poland. Known as the heart of Poland due to its former capital status and witnessing many historical events, the city welcomes numerous local and foreign tourists each year.

On the new route, Turkish Airlines Chief Investment & Technology Officer Levent Konukçu stated: “As the airline flying to more countries than any other in the world, we are glad to add Krakow, our second destination in Poland after Warsaw, to our flight network. With this route, our flag carrier has reached 343 destinations in 129 countries. We will operate 3 weekly reciprocal flights to Krakow, the historic former capital of Poland. We are connecting Krakow to the world with Turkish Airlines’ unique flight experience.”

As the airline flying to more countries than any other in the world, Turkish Airlines increases the number of its destinations to 343 with Krakow, offering its guests unlimited connection possibilities while continuing to carry its quality and service to all corners of the world.

Flight Schedule:

Flight No Day Departure Arrival TK1271 Wednesday – Friday ?STANBUL 07.20 08.30 KRAKOW TK1272 Wednesday – Friday KRAKOW 09.20 12.35 ?STANBUL TK1273 Monday KRAKOW 18.20 19.30 KRAKOW TK1274 Monday KRAKOW 20.20 23.35 ?STANBUL

*All times are local.

*Turkish Airlines reserves the right to make changes to the schedule.