Stowaway survives flight in wheel well of a Turkish Airlines freighter

On 4 February, a 16-year-old Kenyan boy was found inside the wheel well of a Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-200 freighter (registered TC-JCI) at Maastricht Airport, The Netherlands. Flight TK6305 originated from London Stansted.

The unexpected passenger was rushed to the hospital with severe hypothermia. Luckily, the aircraft operated the flight at only 19,000.

It’s unclear where the stowaway started his dangerous journey. The days before, the aircraft operated between Istanbul (Turkey), Nairobi (Kenya) and Kinshasa (DRC).

The Dutch Marechaussee has launched an investigation into possible human trafficking.

De Marechaussee in Limburg doet verder onderzoek naar oa mogelijke mensensmokkel ivm de aangetroffen verstekeling die op Maastricht Aachen Airport werd aangetroffen bij het landingsgestel van een vliegtuig. De vermoedelijk 16-jarige Keniaanse jongen maakt het redelijk goed. pic.twitter.com/awO9iyyB6t — Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) February 5, 2021