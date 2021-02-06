Stowaway survives flight in wheel well of a Turkish Airlines freighter

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
88

On 4 February, a 16-year-old Kenyan was found inside the wheel well of a Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-200 freighter (registered TC-JCI) at Maastricht Airport, The Netherlands. Flight TK6305 originated from London Stansted.

The unexpected passenger was rushed to the hospital with severe hypothermia. Luckily, the aircraft operated the flight at only 19,000.

It’s unclear where the stowaway started his dangerous journey. The days before, the aircraft operated between Istanbul (Turkey), Nairobi (Kenya) and Kinshasa (DRC).

Dutch Marechaussee has launched an investigation into possible human trafficking.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.