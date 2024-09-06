Six injured as severe turbulence strikes Turkish Airlines flight to Taiwan

Six passengers were injured when Turkish Airlines flight TK24 encountered severe turbulence en route from Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport to Taipei Taoyuan International Airport.

The flight, a Boeing 777-300ER registered TC-JJE carrying 214 passengers and 17 crew members, hit turbulence approximately two hours before landing on Thursday, 5 September.

Of the six injured, four were passengers and two were cabin crew. Two of the injured passengers were hospitalised after landing in Taiwan.

Video footage taken by passengers captured the chaotic aftermath, with hand luggage, food, and debris strewn across the cabin due to the sudden and intense turbulence. Turkish Airlines attributed the turbulence to adverse weather conditions, which caused the “unexpected” rough flying experience.

2 crew members and 4 passengers injured by turbulence on board a Turkish Airlines flight enroute to Taipei. Taoyuan Airport stated that flight TK24 carried a total of 17 crew members and 214 passengers. After landing, it was found that 2 crew members and 4 passengers were… pic.twitter.com/uEAVu4NQW6 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 5, 2024