RwandAir and Turkish Airlines sign landmark codeshare agreement

RwandAir has signed a major new codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines as it continues to expand its global reach.

The new codeshare partnership will offer the African airline’s customers greater travel choices and seamless connection opportunities in both Kigali and Istanbul.

RwandAir customers travelling from Africa can now enjoy easy access to Turkish Airlines’ extensive network of over 300 worldwide destinations, giving Africa even greater global connectivity.

Those travelling with Turkish Airlines can also benefit from this codeshare agreement, with customers arriving in Kigali now being able to enjoy smooth onward connection across RwandAir’s African network.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “We are incredibly excited to have signed this new codeshare agreement with one the world’s largest and leading carriers, Turkish Airlines.

“This landmark move will not only allow our customers to access the 124 countries served by Turkish Airlines, but will improve connections for inbound travellers to Africa via our extensive continental network.

“RwandAir is always exploring new commercial opportunities to expand its reach into markets which can deliver financial return and benefit our growing customer base.”

Currently, Turkish Airlines offers daily flights between RwandAir’s Kigali base and the carrier’s home hub in Istanbul.

This agreement follows the African airline’s recently launched codeshares with leading airlines such as Qatar Airways and British Airways.

From its hub at the heart of Africa at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir is renowned for its excellent on-time performance, customer service, and safety.

RwandAir currently operates to 24 destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.