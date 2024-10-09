Turkish Airlines pilot passes away mid-flight despite emergency landing at New York’s JFK

A Turkish Airlines pilot passed away during a flight from Seattle, United States to Istanbul, Turkey after falling ill mid-flight. The incident led to an emergency landing in New York JFK, as confirmed by the airline.

The Airbus A350, registered as TC-LGR, uneventfully departed from Seattle on Tuesday evening operating flight TK204. The pilot, Captain ?lçehin Pehlivan, suddenly lost consciousness during the flight. Despite immediate efforts to revive him, Pehlivan passed away before the plane could land, Yahya Üstün, the airline’s Senior Vice President Media Relations, wrote on social media platform X.

Pehlivan had been with Turkish Airlines since 2007 and had undergone a routine medical screening in March 2024, during which no health issues were detected. Despite this, the sudden and tragic event took place during the flight, which necessitated an emergency landing.

The passengers will be accommodated in New York before being rerouted to their final destination, Istanbul. Turkish Airlines has extended condolences to Pehlivan’s family, colleagues, and loved ones.

TK204 sefer say?l? Seatle- ?stanbul seferini icra eden TC-LGR kuyruk tescilli Airbus 350 tipi uça??m?z?n Kaptan Pilot’u ?lçehin PEHL?VAN, sefer esnas?nda bayg?nl?k geçirmi?tir. Kaptan?m?za uçakta yap?lan ilk doktor müdahalesi sonuçsuz kal?nca 1 kaptan ve 1 yard?mc? pilottan… — Yahya ÜSTÜN (@yhyustun) October 9, 2024