New Turkish Airlines route to Santiago (Chile) expands connectivity to South America

Turkish Airlines has announced a new route to Santiago, Chile, marking its 26th destination in the Americas and its 10th in South America. Starting on December 18, 2024, the airline will offer four weekly flights from Istanbul to Santiago, with a stopover in São Paulo, Brazil. This route strengthens Turkish Airlines’ presence in the region and opens up new travel opportunities for passengers worldwide.

The addition of Santiago, known for its rich history and breathtaking Andean landscapes, enhances the airline’s global network and fosters stronger ties between Türkiye and Chile. Passengers can book flights through Turkish Airlines’ website, app, and authorised agencies.

Chairman of Turkish Airlines, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, emphasised the company’s commitment to connecting continents and cultures, while Nicolas Claude, CEO of Santiago’s SCL Nuevo Pudahuel Airport, highlighted the positive impact on economic and touristic ties between Chile and Türkiye.

Passengers will also have access to services such as “Stopover Istanbul,” offering a free hotel stay for long layovers, and “TourIstanbul,” providing free guided tours of the city for passengers with layovers of 6 to 24 hours.

Flight details:

Departure from Istanbul (IST) at 20:35, stop in São Paulo (GRU), and arrival in Santiago (SCL) at 09:45 the next morning.

Return flights from Santiago at 11:40, arriving back in Istanbul at 11:20 the following day.

This new route offers a convenient gateway for travellers seeking to explore Chile and South America, with just one stopover in Istanbul.