Manhunt launched after passengers flee plane that made emergency landing at Malta Airport

Authorities in Malta are conducting a manhunt after multiple passengers fled a Turkish Airlines plane following an emergency landing at Malta International Airport (MLA) on Wednesday 1 January.

Flight TK619 from Istanbul to Marrakech (Boeing 737 MAX 8 reg. TC-LCI) made an unscheduled landing at Malta Airport after a Moroccan passenger reported feeling unwell. However, while the aircraft was still on the runway, several individuals exited and bolted from the scene.

Police were alerted at approximately 13:45, and the Armed Forces of Malta joined the search efforts around the airport and nearby areas. The Moroccan passenger remains under arrest at Mater Dei Hospital.

The flight took off again to its final destination two and a half hours after landing on Malta island.

The incident has raised security concerns, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motives behind the escape.

Sources: Times of Malta, Flightradar24