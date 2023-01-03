Turkish Airlines introduces Airbus A330 with UEFA livery

“Becoming the first airline to sponsor UEFA Champions League which will have its 2023 final in ?stanbul, Turkish Airlines designed one of its Airbus A330’s for the occasion,” the airline wrote in a press release.

With its TC-JNM tail number, UEFA Champions League themed aircraft flew for the first time with its new makeover for the TK1821 ?stanbul Airport to Paris flight during the first day of the year.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated: “We will host the 2023 finale of the UEFA Champions League in ?stanbul as one of its official sponsors. We are pleased to be a part of this important event which will also take place during the 100th year of our Republic. As this is one of the most significant sponsorships of Turkish sports history, our aircraft with the UEFA Champions League theme is a testament to our commitment to sports.”

Soaring through the skies, aircraft’s application of its UEFA Champions League theme was completed by Turkish Technic in four days.