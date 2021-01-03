Turkish Airlines Boeing 777F suffers bird strike on take-off from Istanbul Atatürk, Turkey

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
776

On 3 January, a Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-200 freighter (registered TC-LJN) operated cargo flight TK6220 between Istanbul Atatürk (ISL), Turkey, and Almaty (ALA), Kazakhstan. During take-off from runway 05, however, the aircraft struck a flock of birds. 

The pilots entered a holding pattern and returned back to Istanbul Atatürk, the airport of departure. The aircraft suffered visible damage to the nose cone (radome) and to the pitot tube.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.