Turkish Airlines Boeing 777F suffers bird strike on take-off from Istanbul Atatürk, Turkey

On 3 January, a Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-200 freighter (registered TC-LJN) operated cargo flight TK6220 between Istanbul Atatürk (ISL), Turkey, and Almaty (ALA), Kazakhstan. During take-off from runway 05, however, the aircraft struck a flock of birds.

The pilots entered a holding pattern and returned back to Istanbul Atatürk, the airport of departure. The aircraft suffered visible damage to the nose cone (radome) and to the pitot tube.

UPDATE: The incident occurred during takeoff of flight #TK6220. The aircraft returned to land at Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/tlbP1Z60ds — Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) January 3, 2021