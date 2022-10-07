Turkish Airlines Boeing 737-800 suffers multiple tyre bursts upon landing at Antakya Airport, Turkey

On 6 October, a Turkish Airlines Boeing 737-800 operated domestic flight TK2256 between the airports of Istanbul and Antakya Hatay. During landing at Antakya, however, the aircraft suffered multiple tyre bursts.

Emergency services rushed to the aircraft to foam the overheated brakes and landing gear, the crew carried out an emergency evacuation.

The flight carried 104 passengers and 6 crew members, it was reported that nobody got injured. The airline cancelled the return flight towards Istanbul.

The following images and footage were published by JacDec on Twitter:

No injuries have been reported during the evacuation process of #TK2256. The overheated gear was foamed by the airport fire service to prevent further damage. pic.twitter.com/HASYIJbEZM — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) October 6, 2022