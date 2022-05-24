Navigate

BOC Aviation delivers first of seven Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Turkish Airlines

BOC Aviation Limited is pleased to announce that it has delivered the first of seven new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for lease to Turkish Airlines. All seven aircraft are part of the Company’s existing order book and will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.

We are delighted to build on our 18-year relationship with Turkish Airlines and to support the airline in its fleet development plans with the most fuel-efficient, technologically advanced aircraft,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “This transaction illustrates our strategy of long-term, sustainable growth by building a portfolio of latest technology aircraft.

