Two passengers still try to get on Anadolujet jet after the flight was closed

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
14

Two passengers that booked a seat on yesterday’s (4 July) Turkish Airlines flight TK7708 between Istanbul, Turkey and Tel Aviv, Israel, operated by Anadolujet Airbus A321neo (registered TC-LTU), definitely wanted to catch their flight.

After the flight was closed, the pair were able to enter the boarding bridge, already detached from the aircraft. One of them jumped down onto the tarmac and hopped on the pushback truck. They were held by ground staff before being detained.

The aircraft landed in Tel Aviv with a delay of one hour, the reason why the two were late for boarding is not clear.

A video clip that appeared on social media catches the incident.

 

