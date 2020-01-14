Turkish domestic airline AnadoluJet becomes international, with flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen also to Brussels

AnadoluJet has been providing domestic transportation services to more than 100 million passengers since 2008 and now going beyond borders by starting to operate all its international flight operations from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport from March 29, 2020.

Say hello to new international destinations!

AnadoluJe is now carrying its quality transportation at reasonable prices policy out of the borders as of 2020 summer schedule. Ticket sales, covering the brand new flight network, have begun on January 13, 2020, with the assurance and the quality of Turkish Airlines

With the addition of international routes to reciprocal flights, the flight network is gradually expanding. With the international flights starting in March, 26 additional destinations (including Brussels, Berlin, Frankfurt, Barcelona and Amsterdam) in 16 countries are being added to the network. AnadoluJet, which will serve in 68 flight points with 107 routes and 57 aircraft, aims to grow in international transportation with the strength of Turkish Airlines.

More passengers, more affordable prices

While all the details from ground services to technical maintenance are assured by Turkish Airlines, security and comfort are also given priority in international flights as well. AnadoluJet, which will continue to provide free catering services prepared by Turkish DO&CO for its flights, is also increasing the number of aircraft by adding new aircraft to its fleet. It aims to provide more affordable services for more passengers with a 22% increase in seat capacity with its fully economy-class aircraft.

AnadoluJet, which will now carry the unique service previously provided by Turkish Airlines within the borders of Turkey to the international arena with its experienced cabin and cockpit teams, continues to expand its services.

13.01.2020