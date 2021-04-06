AnadoluJet launches international flights from Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum, including Antalya-Brussels

International Flights Start from Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum!

With Turkish Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary AnadoluJet, now it’s possible to travel from Antalya, Bodrum, and Dalaman to Europe, the Balkans, and many cities of the Middle East. Vice versa, you can go on a pleasant journey to the Mediterranean and Aegean from cities of Europe, the Balkans and the Middle East with AnadoluJet, which increases the number of tourism-oriented international flights from 19 new destinations to Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum with 102 weekly flights.

The new international flights from Turkish tourism regions are going to start as of April 22nd, 2021, along with the summer schedule.

AnadoluJet is aware of your sensitivity to travel during the pandemic and continues to serve with increased hygiene and security measures to ensure a safe journey. You can learn about the precautions that are taken for healthy and safe travel from the Safe Travel Standards video prepared for you.

To prevent problems that may occur in travel plans during the pandemic period, the airline introduces “flexible travel” advantages such as making changes on your ticket without penalty or open ticket right to prevent the problems that may occur in your plans. You can learn about the flexible travel advantages that are specially offered for you on the “flexible ticket rights” page.

DEPARTURE ARRIVAL STARTS AS OF DAYS*
Antalya London (Stansted) April, 22nd Daily
Antalya Tel Aviv May, 12th Daily
Antalya Sofia May, 15th Wednesday, Saturday
Antalya Skopje May, 16th Daily
Antalya Sarajevo May, 19th Daily
Antalya Prague May, 27th Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
Antalya Birmingham June, 19th Daily
Antalya Hamburg June, 25th Monday, Friday, Sunday
Antalya Hanover June, 25th Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Antalya Bremen June, 26th Saturday
Antalya Beirut July, 2nd Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday
Antalya Brussels July, 2nd Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Antalya Zurich July, 2nd Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Antalya Stuttgart July, 3rd Saturday
Antalya Amsterdam July, 9th Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Dalaman London (Stansted) April, 23rd Daily
Dalaman Kyiv April, 29th Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
Dalaman Odesa May, 2nd Thursday, Sunday
Dalaman Birmingham June, 19th Daily
Dalaman Beirut July, 1st Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Dalaman Amsterdam July, 10th Tuesday, Saturday
Bodrum Sarajevo June, 7th Monday, Friday
Bodrum Pristina June, 19th Saturday
Bodrum London (Stansted) June, 21st Monday, Tuesday, Friday
Bodrum Beirut July, 1st Thursday, Sunday
Bodrum Amsterdam July, 10th Tuesday, Saturday
02.04.2021

Additional note:

AnadoluJet also added: Izmir-London Stansted – June 21st – Mon, Wed & Fri (Thanks to Sean M for the information)

