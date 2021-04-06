AnadoluJet launches international flights from Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum, including Antalya-Brussels

With Turkish Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary AnadoluJet, now it’s possible to travel from Antalya, Bodrum, and Dalaman to Europe, the Balkans, and many cities of the Middle East. Vice versa, you can go on a pleasant journey to the Mediterranean and Aegean from cities of Europe, the Balkans and the Middle East with AnadoluJet, which increases the number of tourism-oriented international flights from 19 new destinations to Antalya, Dalaman and Bodrum with 102 weekly flights.
The new international flights from Turkish tourism regions are going to start as of April 22nd, 2021, along with the summer schedule.
AnadoluJet is aware of your sensitivity to travel during the pandemic and continues to serve with increased hygiene and security measures to ensure a safe journey. You can learn about the precautions that are taken for healthy and safe travel from the Safe Travel Standards video prepared for you.
To prevent problems that may occur in travel plans during the pandemic period, the airline introduces “flexible travel” advantages such as making changes on your ticket without penalty or open ticket right to prevent the problems that may occur in your plans. You can learn about the flexible travel advantages that are specially offered for you on the “flexible ticket rights” page.
|DEPARTURE
|ARRIVAL
|STARTS AS OF
|DAYS*
|Antalya
|London (Stansted)
|April, 22nd
|Daily
|Antalya
|Tel Aviv
|May, 12th
|Daily
|Antalya
|Sofia
|May, 15th
|Wednesday, Saturday
|Antalya
|Skopje
|May, 16th
|Daily
|Antalya
|Sarajevo
|May, 19th
|Daily
|Antalya
|Prague
|May, 27th
|Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
|Antalya
|Birmingham
|June, 19th
|Daily
|Antalya
|Hamburg
|June, 25th
|Monday, Friday, Sunday
|Antalya
|Hanover
|June, 25th
|Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|Antalya
|Bremen
|June, 26th
|Saturday
|Antalya
|Beirut
|July, 2nd
|Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday
|Antalya
|Brussels
|July, 2nd
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|Antalya
|Zurich
|July, 2nd
|Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|Antalya
|Stuttgart
|July, 3rd
|Saturday
|Antalya
|Amsterdam
|July, 9th
|Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|Dalaman
|London (Stansted)
|April, 23rd
|Daily
|Dalaman
|Kyiv
|April, 29th
|Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday
|Dalaman
|Odesa
|May, 2nd
|Thursday, Sunday
|Dalaman
|Birmingham
|June, 19th
|Daily
|Dalaman
|Beirut
|July, 1st
|Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|Dalaman
|Amsterdam
|July, 10th
|Tuesday, Saturday
|Bodrum
|Sarajevo
|June, 7th
|Monday, Friday
|Bodrum
|Pristina
|June, 19th
|Saturday
|Bodrum
|London (Stansted)
|June, 21st
|Monday, Tuesday, Friday
|Bodrum
|Beirut
|July, 1st
|Thursday, Sunday
|Bodrum
|Amsterdam
|July, 10th
|Tuesday, Saturday
02.04.2021
Additional note:
AnadoluJet also added: Izmir-London Stansted – June 21st – Mon, Wed & Fri (Thanks to Sean M for the information)