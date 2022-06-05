AnadoluJet arrives at Budapest Airport

AnadoluJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, launching its first operation today from Budapest Airport with its three-times-weekly link to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen. Celebrating the inaugural flight with a warm welcome, Budapest’s latest airline partner opens the Turkish market further for the airport’s customers.

Utilising the carrier’s B737s, AnadoluJet’s service to Turkey’s largest city will join Budapest’s existing links to Antalya, Izmir and Istanbul, with the Hungarian airport now offering nearly 6,500 weekly seats to the peninsula that bridges Europe and Asia.

“With numerous transfer options within Turkey, travellers will also have convenient connections through our newest carrier’s network from its hub,” explains Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “Having already experienced success on this route, we’re confident AnadoluJet’s link will be in high demand from both business travellers as well as tourists from both countries.”