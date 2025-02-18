AJet to launch daily direct flights from Stockholm to Istanbul in Summer 2025

AJet, the low-cost subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, will establish operations at Stockholm Arlanda Airport with a new direct route to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW). Starting June 2, 2025, the airline will offer daily flights, enhancing connectivity between Sweden and Turkey.

Swedavia’s Director of Aviation Business, Elizabeth Axtelius, highlighted the route’s role in meeting high international travel demand, while AJet CEO Kerem Sarp emphasised the airline’s commitment to affordability, reliability, and safety.

The move marks a key step in AJet’s strategic expansion.