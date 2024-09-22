AJet flight skids off runway in heavy rain; all passengers safe

A potentially dangerous situation unfolded on September 20, when an AJet (formerly AnadoluJet) Boeing 737-800 registered TC-JKU, operating flight VF4316 from Ankara to Hakkari Yüksekova Selahaddin Eyyûbî Airport, veered off the runway during its landing. The incident occurred at approximately 13:18, as the aircraft’s nose landing gear became stuck in the ground, a consequence of heavy rainfall affecting the runway surface.

All 185 passengers and seven crew members on board were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported. AJet’s Press Counselor, Mehmet Ye?ilkaya, confirmed that all individuals aboard were unharmed, and expressed the airline’s relief, wishing passengers a speedy recovery from the ordeal.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the incident, but initial reports suggest that weather conditions played a significant role. The incident has raised concerns about landing safety in adverse weather at the regional airport.