Turkish Airlines Airbus A321 skids on nose gear strut to a safe stop

On 27 February, a Turkish Airlines Airbus A321 (TC-JSH) operated flight TK1598 between Frankfurt, Germany and Istanbul, Turkey. The aircraft, however, lost both nose gear wheels after a hard landing during reportedly windy conditions.

The A321 skidded on its strut to a safe stop. Nobody got injured during the mishap.

