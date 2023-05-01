Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning

Turkey has closed its airspace to low-cost Armenian airline FlyOne Armenia without warning, according to the domestic Armenpress news agency.

FlyOne’s board chairman, Aram Ananyan, said that Turkish aviation authorities cancelled the permission granted to the airline to operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace “for reasons incomprehensible to us and without any visible grounds“.

FlyOne Armenia, a subsidiary of Moldovan airline FlyOne, began operations in December 2021 and offers flights to 14 destinations in eight European and Middle Eastern nations.

The two nations have a long-standing dispute over the Armenian genocide of 1915.