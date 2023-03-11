Door damage on Tunisair Airbus A330-200 while parked in Montreal, Canada

The entrance door (2L) of the Airbus A330-200, registered TS-IFM and one of two A330’s in the fleet of Tunisair, got damaged on 4 March during turnaround at Montreal, Canada. The aircraft was being prepared for her flight back to Tunis, Tunisia. At moment of writing, the aircraft is still grounded in Canada.

