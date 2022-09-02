TUI connects Eindhoven with Cape Verde; Wizz Air resumes destination Chisinau

From 2 November TUI will fly twice a week between Eindhoven and Sal in Cape Verde. The flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays. TUI stopped flying between Eindhoven and Cape Verde at the end of March 2020 due to the corona pandemic.

Hungarian airline Wizz Air is resuming flights to Chisinau (the capital of Moldova) from Eindhoven this month. Flights will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays. Wizz Air previously discontinued this destination from Eindhoven due to the war in Ukraine.