TUIfly to strictly limit size (40 x 30 x 20 cm) and weight (2 kg) of hand baggage

TUIfly is implementing stricter hand luggage rules starting from November 1st. Passengers booking the cheapest fare will be limited to one small piece of hand luggage that fits under the seat in front, with dimensions not exceeding 40 x 30 x 20 centimetres and a maximum weight of 2 kilogrammes.

Single travellers are allowed only one handbag or laptop bag unless they choose to pay an additional fee (€10) to book larger hand luggage weighing up to 10 kilogrammes.

Until 31 October, the limits are 55 x 40 x 20 cm and 6 kg.

This change is more stringent than the policies of low-cost airline competitors like Wizz Air and Ryanair, which allow for higher weight limits for free hand luggage.

For package travellers, there are also changes. They will have their large piece of hand luggage booked free of charge, and the weight limit for this suitcase will increase to ten kilogrammes, up from the current six kilogrammes.