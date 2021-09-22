TUIfly (Germany) will use the Group’s Belgian and Dutch Boeing 787s to feed cruise ships

To survive the Covid-19 crisis, the TUI Group has sought a new use for its Boeing 787 Dreamliners: taking cruise passengers to boarding ports with charter flights.

According to Aerotelegraph, TUIfly, the group’s German airline, will use two of these aircraft this winter to offer charter flights from Düsseldorf to feed both its own and third-party cruises. A company spokesperson confirms that these flights have been offered to cruise lines for “the beginning of the winter season, on select days and for a limited period of time.”

The two Boeing that will be used for these charter flights belong to TUIfly Belgium and TUIfly Netherlands, which jointly operate a total of five, although due to the crisis the use is being lower.

The Dreamliners have remained on the ground since the outbreak of the pandemic, as the health situation has not allowed them to fulfil their mission: to cover long-distance flights to vacation destinations such as Cancun (Mexico) or Punta Cana (Dominican Republic). Already last June, the financial director of TUI Group, Sebastian Ebel, had explained that its German airline was abandoning its initial intention to fly long-haul with Boeings 787 Dreamliner.