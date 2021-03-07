TUIfly (Germany) is reducing its fleet less drastically than planned

The mediation between TUIfly and its pilots has come to a conclusion, reports the pilots’ trade union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC). The airline is keeping five more aircraft than planned and the protection against dismissal is being extended.

Specifically, contrary to the original TUIfly plan, it was agreed to limit the reduction in the fleet from 39 to 22 instead of 17 aircraft, according to VC. This means that 100 more jobs will be retained than initially planned.

The continued existence of 370 cockpit jobs (and 830 cabin crew) should now be ensured at least until the end of 2022. One of the core demands of VC was to extend the protection against dismissal for the pilots who remain on board beyond 2021.

Compulsory redundancies should be avoided as far as possible – the unions had insisted on such a commitment. However, there is still no guarantee that there will be no major layoffs.

The employees of the TUI group airline also have to accept more “flexibility” in terms of working hours and shifts. Furthermore, in terms of maintenance and technology, tasks will be shifted to Belgium and Great Britain.

Source: airliners.de