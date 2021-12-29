TUI will not fly to La Palma until mid-February despite the end of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja

After erupting for 85 days and 8 hours, the Cumbre Vieja volcano went silent on 14 December, marking it La Palma’s longest eruption ever.

The main industries on the Canary Islands, which are a favourite vacation destination for many Europeans due to their warm temperature, are farming and tourism.

TUI will not fly to La Palma until February, despite the update.

TUI announced in a statement on 14 December: “Due to the current situation, we have had to cancel all flights to La Palma departing on or after February 10, 2022.

“Customers who have been impacted will be contacted individually to discuss their alternatives.

“The next trip to La Palma is scheduled for February 17, 2022.

“We want to reassure customers travelling to other Canary Islands that our flights are presently functioning as scheduled, but we will continue to monitor the situation and inform them if their vacation is disrupted.

“We appreciate our consumers’ patience and understanding throughout this period.”

TUIfly Belgium on its side does not show any flights to La Palma until 2 April on its website.