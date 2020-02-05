TUI fly (Germany) starts long-haul flights with X3 3036 to Puerto Plata in the Caribbean on 4 November

Cancun, Punta Cana and Puerto Plata bookable from February 6th

100,000 seats from Düsseldorf to the Caribbean and back

Boeing 787 offers space for 300 passengers in a two-class cabin

TUI package tours with an extensive hotel portfolio available

Buenos Días, Caribe: TUI fly will offer the new long-haul destinations from Düsseldorf for booking from February 6. Flight X3 3036 will kick off on November 4, 2020, to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. The port city is on the schedule once a week. In addition, the two Boeing 787 Dreamliners will take off to Cancun / Mexico twice a week and to Punta Cana / Dominican Republic three times a week. This means that a total of 100,000 seats are available to the Caribbean and back. In addition, discussions are currently being held with cruise lines for feeder flights to the Caribbean.

“With TUI fly’s long-haul operation, we are breaking new horizons. Our passengers can expect a completely redesigned onboard product that can be optimally adapted to individual needs. In combination with our modern Boeing 787, which are not only excellent in terms of passenger comfort but also fly very climate-efficient, we create a completely new travel experience on long-haul tourism,” says Oliver Lackmann, Managing Director TUIfly GmbH.

The two Boeing 787-8s are based in Düsseldorf for winter, each has 300 seats in a two-class configuration: 253 seats in economy, where passengers can expect two hot meals and non-alcoholic beverages, depending on the fare. In addition, each seat offers an extensive on-board entertainment programme with over 200 hours of films, series and music. In addition, there will be a premium economy with 47 seats, which is characterised by higher-quality menu options, a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, more legroom and other amenities. Overall, the new TUI fly long-haul product stands out from the German holiday airlines, because the economy also has nine XL seats and 84 comfort seats, so that every second seat on board guarantees additional legroom.

“The Caribbean is one of the most popular long-haul destinations for German TUI guests. TUI fly’s entry into the long-haul business is therefore only logical in order to be able to offer our guests a reliable and comfortable travel experience in proven TUI quality right from the start. Thanks to our broad portfolio of adults-only hotels, family hotels and tours with our new TUI Tours brand, there is something for every type of travel,” says Marek Andryszak, CEO of TUI Deutschland GmbH.

Hanover, February 4, 2020