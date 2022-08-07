Navigate

TUI flight from Fuerteventura to Germany diverted to Madrid for a sick passenger

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

The air traffic controllers association reported the incident through its Twitter account

An unwell passenger who was finally treated in Madrid is the reason for the diversion of TUI fly flight X3 2175 from Fuerteventura, Canary Islands (FUE), headed for the German city of Stuttgart (STR) on 6 August.

The flight, operated by Boeing 737-800 registered D-ATUO, departed 50 minutes late from Fuerteventura at 17:10 (UTC+1). It diverted to the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas airport (MAD) when a passenger on board began to feel unwell. Air traffic controllers facilitated the descent and approach and coordinated medical care on the ground after a landing at 21:20 (UTC+2).

© Flightradar24

The condition of the passenger is unknown at this time.

Due to crew time limitations, the flight left Madrid only at 16:55 the next day, 7 August.

Source: Noticias Fuerteventura, Flightradar24

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
Related Post
  1. Binter celebrates its 75 millionth passenger in Fuerteventura

    The airline gave him a bonus to travel unlimited until the end of the year…

  2. Madrid-Barajas Airport opens a viewpoint for fans of aeronautical photography (spotters)

    The new terrace, available to fans of aeronautical photography, is located on the Iberia Ring…