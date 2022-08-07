TUI flight from Fuerteventura to Germany diverted to Madrid for a sick passenger

The air traffic controllers association reported the incident through its Twitter account

Vuelo de Fuerteventura a Alemania se desvía de urgencia a #Madrid por pasajero indispuesto a bordo. Prioridad. Se le facilita el descenso y aproximación y se coordina atención médica en tierra. #SafetyFirst #Trabajoenequipo pic.twitter.com/98E0PdZjNW — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) August 6, 2022

An unwell passenger who was finally treated in Madrid is the reason for the diversion of TUI fly flight X3 2175 from Fuerteventura, Canary Islands (FUE), headed for the German city of Stuttgart (STR) on 6 August.

The flight, operated by Boeing 737-800 registered D-ATUO, departed 50 minutes late from Fuerteventura at 17:10 (UTC+1). It diverted to the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas airport (MAD) when a passenger on board began to feel unwell. Air traffic controllers facilitated the descent and approach and coordinated medical care on the ground after a landing at 21:20 (UTC+2).

The condition of the passenger is unknown at this time.

Due to crew time limitations, the flight left Madrid only at 16:55 the next day, 7 August.

Source: Noticias Fuerteventura, Flightradar24