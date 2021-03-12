Fuel leak from German TUIfly Boeing 737-800 during taxi at Brussels Airport

In the morning of Friday, 12 March 2021, a Boeing 737-800 from TUIfly (Germany) registered D-ATYI was leaving the TUI hangar H40 at Brussels Airport after maintenance, ready to operate positioning flight TUI818T.

Brussels Airport Company got a call that a 737 was losing fuel from its right wing tank during taxi. The airport operator informed the tower, which ordered the aircraft to hold at access B2 to runway 25R.

The Airport fire brigade was called to clean the taxiways, while the aircraft was towed back to hangar H40.