After a diversion, passengers are even further away from their destination than when they took off

A holiday airline departing from Düsseldorf, bound for the Canary Islands, experienced an unusual turn of events due to technical issues.

As initially reported by aeroTELEGRAPH, On Sunday, 15 October, the pilots of TUIfly’s Boeing 737 Max 8 (reg. D-AMAX) noticed cockpit vibrations over northern Spain about two hours after takeoff from Düsseldorf on flight X3 2114. Concerned about the issue, they decided not to continue the journey to Gran Canaria. Instead, the plane returned to Germany, landing in Hanover, Lower Saxony, which was approximately 240 kilometres away from the point of departure.

This route took the passengers further from their intended destination. The airline, TUIfly, explained that Hanover was their home airport and had better maintenance and replacement aircraft options, so they continued the journey from there (flight X3 2408 on Boeing 737-800 reg. D-ATYL).

After a sightseeing flight over Europe, the passengers eventually reached Gran Canaria on the same day, but with a delay of 6 hours.

Source: t-online (after aeroTELEGRAPH) and flightradar24