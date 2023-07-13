TUIfly Netherlands to launch flights from Amsterdam to Scandinavian Mountains Airport next winter

By
André Orban
-
0
52

TUI, the world’s largest tour operator, will start direct flights to Scandinavian Mountains Airport in the winter of 2023/2024. The flights will be operated weekly from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands during the period of December 23, 2023 to March 16, 2024. Travellers can book pre-packaged trips or separate flight tickets.

The collaboration between TUI and Scandinavian Mountains Airport is seen as a way to make the destination more accessible to international visitors. The airport is located in the heart of Scandinavia, and it is a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts.

TUI is confident that the collaboration will be successful, and they are looking forward to many years of fruitful cooperation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.