TUI retires its last Boeing 767, ending an era

TUI has officially retired its last Boeing 767, marking the end of a 40-year relationship with the aircraft type. The final flight of the 24-year-old jet, registered PH-OYJ, took place on November 4, 2024, from Lanzarote to Amsterdam.

After a brief farewell ceremony, the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft was sent to Istanbul for modifications before making its final journey to Pinal Airpark, Arizona, where it now awaits either resale or dismantling.

Originally delivered in 2000, PH-OYJ operated under several TUI divisions (including TUIfly Belgium as OO-JNL), accumulating nearly 100,000 flight hours. The Boeing 767, known for its versatility and reliability, has been phased out in favour of the more fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

While many 767s continue flying, mainly as freighters or with select airlines like Delta and United, TUI’s retirement of the type signals a shift in European aviation towards newer, more efficient aircraft.