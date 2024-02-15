TUI operates more flights to Lapland and names Boeing 737 MAX 8 “Ivalo”

TUI, Europe’s leading leisure, travel, and tourism company, is increasing flights to Lapland and has named its new Boeing 737-8 aeroplane “Ivalo“. The aircraft was registered PH-TFT and will operate for TUI fly Netherlands.

Over 50,000 holidaymakers from the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal will fly to Lapland with TUI this winter. The special flight to Ivalo marked the aircraft’s name-giving ceremony, attended by travel agents, influencers, and media.

The aeroplane is the third in the TUI fleet named after a Lapland destination, with “Diesel,” a local celebrity husky, as its godfather. TUI plans non-stop flights from Amsterdam to Ivalo starting next winter, skipping the quick stop in Kittilä.

The initiative aims to strengthen the relationship between Finland and TUI, emphasising sustainability and promoting regional tourism. The event also highlighted TUI’s commitment to creating a Winter Experience in Lapland, with over 50 representatives and entertainers dedicated to fulfilling holidaymakers’ Christmas and ski vacation dreams.

Additionally, TUI’s cruise ships are built in Finland, with the latest vessel, Mein Schiff 7, joining the fleet in mid-2024.