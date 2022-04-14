Navigate

TUI fly Netherlands plane in trouble at Rotterdam The Hague Airport: 170 passengers forced to change planes

A passenger plane ran into problems at Rotterdam The Hague Airport on Thursday morning. The TUI fly Netherlands Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered PH-TFU bound for Gran Canaria leaked kerosene shortly before departure.

The leak is believed to have originated in one of the engines. All 170 passengers were removed from the aircraft around 10:00. They were in no danger. It is unknown what caused the leak.

Another aircraft (TUI fly Belgium Boeing 737-800 registered OO-TUP) was flown in from Brussels, with which the passengers could fly to their destination. They left around 15:45. “Unfortunately, they had to wait a while,” says a spokesperson for Rotterdam The Hague Airport. The plane they were originally going to fly with is still at Rotterdam airport. “It needs to be fixed,” the spokesperson said.

The delay had no consequences for the airport. It remained open and other flights continued. TUI flight OR1655 should have left Rotterdam for Spain at 10:15.

Source: AD, Flightradar24, Twitter

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
