TUI fly Netherlands launches direct winter flights to Kuusamo, Finland

TUI fly Netherlands is enhancing its winter travel offerings with a new flight route connecting Amsterdam to Kuusamo (KAO) via Kajaani (KAJ), running from January 17 to March 14, 2025. This service will give Dutch travellers streamlined access to the winter attractions of Ruka-Kuusamo, known for skiing, saunas, and northern lights tourism.

The AMS-KAJ-KAO-AMS route is projected to bring over 700 travellers to the region this winter. Initially, seat availability will be evenly distributed between Kajaani and Kuusamo, with adjustments based on demand.

Janne-Juhani Haarma, CEO of the Ruka-Kuusamo Tourist Association, emphasised the importance of improved flight connections for international tourism growth, noting the appeal of the region’s unique winter landscapes and activities.

This collaboration strengthens the area’s attractiveness to key travel operators like TUI.