TUI fly Netherlands cancels all flights to Spanish islands for two weeks

The Dutch travel advice for the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands will change from yellow to orange on Friday 16 July. For this reason, TUI Netherlands is temporarily cancelling all holiday trips departing from 16 July to 2 August to these islands.

Dutch travellers who are currently staying in the islands can finish their holiday and come home on the scheduled return flight.

The Dutch government will make a test administered at the holiday spot mandatory before returning to the Netherlands for those who are not fully vaccinated or who do not have corona proof.

“We are temporarily cancelling all holiday trips with departures from 16 July to 2 August to the following destinations: the Balearic Islands of Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera and the Canary Islands of Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma and El Hierro, Travellers will get their money back and can choose another destination themselves,” said TUI.

The TUI flights from Belgium to the Spanish islands will continue.